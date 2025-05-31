Turning the tassel flips the pages of life to a whole new chapter—one unlike any before. Graduation is a time of excitement and possibility, but it can also be overwhelming. Navigating adulthood requires mastering unfamiliar skills and making big choices about how to design new habits and pursue goals.

These 10 books help set new graduates up for a powerful start to the rest of their lives. Consider handing the graduate in your life one of these helpful guides when you give them your congratulations.

How to Be a Grown Up: The 14 Essential Skills You Didn’t Know You Needed (Until Just Now)

By

A practical guide to adult life’s greatest mysteries that were never taught in school but should have been—including how to launch your career, find your purposes (for right now), invest your money, and much more. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Raffi Grinberg, or view on Amazon.

The Twentysomething Treatment: A Revolutionary Remedy for an Uncertain Age

By Meg Jay

A developmental clinical psychologist explains why the twenties are the most challenging time of life and reveals essential skills for handling the uncertainties surrounding work, love, friendship, mental health, and more during that decade and beyond. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Meg Jay, or view on Amazon.

Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing

By

A profoundly inspiring and transformative argument that purposeful commitment and civic engagement can be a powerful force in today’s age of restlessness and indecision. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Pete Davis, or view on Amazon.

Reverse the Search: How to Turn Job Seeking into Job Shopping

By Madeline Mann

From the creator of top career YouTube channel Self Made Millennial, a new guide on how to go beyond the antiquated—and exhausting—job search. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Madeline Mann, or view on Amazon.

Never Play It Safe: A Practical Guide to Freedom, Creativity, and a Life You Love

By

Award-winning photographer Chase Jarvis argues that we don’t need gimmicky new life hacks or “productivity” gadgets; we already have what what’s necessary—all we need is to learn to leverage it. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Chase Jarvis, or view on Amazon.

Hate the Game: Economic Cheat Codes for Life, Love, and Work

By

Expert advice on navigating the earliest economic inflection points of adult life: whether to go to college and for how long; partnering, having kids, both, or neither; getting, keeping, and changing jobs; and where to live and how to pay for it. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Daryl Fairweather, or view on Amazon.

Don’t Say Um: How to Communicate Effectively to Live a Better Life

By Michael Chad Hoeppner

Learn the fastest, most effective way to improve your public speaking and communication skills by focusing on delivery—because how you say something matters more than what you say—with exercises that can boost confidence and influence. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Michael Chad Hoeppner, or view on Amazon.

New Happy: Getting Happiness Right in a World That’s Got It Wrong

By

Counterintuitive secrets to happiness and provides a practical guide to help us all learn how to live a happy life. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Stephanie Harrison, or view on Amazon.

Think Remarkable: 9 Paths to Transform Your Life and Make a Difference

By

with Madisun Nuismer

Learn how to make a difference to just one life, or the world, by embracing what makes people remarkable. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Guy Kawasaki, or view on Amazon.

Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts

By

A Next Big Idea Club Selection! Looking beyond the challenges of time management to the most fundamental questions about how to live, Burkeman offers a powerful new way to take action on what counts: a guiding philosophy of life that he calls “imperfectionism.” Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Oliver Burkeman, or view on Amazon.