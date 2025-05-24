10 Essential Books to Support Your Mental Health
From burnout to self-criticism to grief, these powerful reads offer science-backed strategies for finding strength, connection, and calm.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month—a great reminder to pause and reflect on your own wellbeing, and check in on those around you. Be it anxiety, depression, burnout, or just a general malaise, it’s important to stay intentional and proactive about nurturing a healthy mind.
The 10 recently-published books below offer guidance and tips for cultivating inner peace, lasting joy, and emotional comfort.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.