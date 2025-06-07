The most important changes in life start with you. Yeah, a better job would be great or a house by the beach, but if your mental game is off then those external factors won’t keep you happy for long.

Whether you are struggling to feel comfortable in your own skin or simply seek to tune-up how you show up in the world, these 10 new psychology books will set you on the path to progress.

Validation: How the Skill Set That Revolutionized Psychology Will Transform Your Relationships, Increase Your Influence, and Change Your Life

By Caroline Fleck

How the science of seeing and being seen is the key to inner and interpersonal transformation. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Caroline Fleck, or view on Amazon.

The New Emotional Intelligence

By Travis Bradberry

The world is changing rapidly, and emotional intelligence (EQ) is more important now than ever. As times change, so should your approach to increasing your EQ. The New Emotional Intelligence answers that call. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Travis Bradberry, or view on Amazon.