10 of the Best Psychology Books of 2025 (So Far)
A better life begins with a better mental game—and these authors are here to coach you through it.
The most important changes in life start with you. Yeah, a better job would be great or a house by the beach, but if your mental game is off then those external factors won’t keep you happy for long.
Whether you are struggling to feel comfortable in your own skin or simply seek to tune-up how you show up in the world, these 10 new psychology books will set you on the path to progress.
Validation: How the Skill Set That Revolutionized Psychology Will Transform Your Relationships, Increase Your Influence, and Change Your Life
By Caroline Fleck
How the science of seeing and being seen is the key to inner and interpersonal transformation. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Caroline Fleck, or view on Amazon.
The New Emotional Intelligence
By Travis Bradberry
The world is changing rapidly, and emotional intelligence (EQ) is more important now than ever. As times change, so should your approach to increasing your EQ. The New Emotional Intelligence answers that call. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Travis Bradberry, or view on Amazon.
🔒 For the rest of the list—including a science-backed guide to meaningful relationships —become a paid subscriber and support our mission of spreading big ideas that change lives.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.