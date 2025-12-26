A new year always brings a surge of bold ideas, and 2026 is no exception. These 11 books kick off the year with fresh thinking, big questions, and urgent insights. We’ll be watching closely—and giving you the scoop—as the rest of 2026’s standout titles come into view.

Intentional: The Science of Finishing What You Start

By Chris Bailey

To reach your goals, you must structure your daily actions around what’s most important to you—and let go of the rest. This way, getting things done becomes second nature. View on Amazon

The Other Side of Change: Who We Become When Life Makes Other Plans

By Maya Shankar

A revelatory exploration of the ways we can find meaning in the tumult of change, from a renowned cognitive scientist. View on Amazon

Mattering: The Secret to a Life of Deep Connection and Purpose

By Jennifer Breheny Wallace

A landmark book that introduces a transformative new framework to confront the loneliness, burnout, and lack of purpose so many of us face today. View on Amazon

Read on for the rest of the list, including a much-anticipated book by Andrew Huberman: