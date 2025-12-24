Tired of generic gift guides? We’ll help you find the right book for every kind of person in your life.

For Mom

The Good Mother Myth: Unlearning Our Bad Ideas About How to Be a Good Mom

By Nancy Reddy

American motherhood is haunted by outdated research suggesting that moms should be independent powerhouses of parenting. Outside of the U.S., there is greater recognition and support of shared care. For the well-being of families, it is important for the parenting industry to acknowledge and address all caregivers. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Nancy Reddy, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

For Dad

Life After Cars: Freeing Ourselves from the Tyranny of the Automobile

By Sarah Goodyear, Doug Gordon & Aaron Naparstek

Cars influence nearly every aspect of our lives every day. Reimagining our relationship with automobiles can make individuals and society happier, healthier, and safer. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by co-authors Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

For the Pet Parent

The Science of Pets

By Jay Ingram

Humans adore their pets—but that love makes us lousy observers. Science is the best way to uncover the true stories of those animals that we eagerly welcome into our lives. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Jay Ingram, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

For Grandparents

Joyspan: The Art and Science of Thriving in Life’s Second Half

By Dr. Kerry Burnight

There exist radical differences in how people experience their longevity. For some, it is a frustrating, degrading, painful trajectory of ever-increasing decline. For others, there is visible delight, spirituality, and joy in occupying their eighth, ninth, and tenth decades. Lifespan and healthspan don’t mean much without joyspan. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Kerry Burnight, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

For Siblings

The Family Dynamic: A Journey into the Mystery of Sibling Success

By Susan Dominus

What explains those rare families that boast multiple children who achieve extraordinary success? An award-winning New York Times journalist weaves story with science to explore the circumstances that set those families apart. Listen to our podcast interview with author Susan Dominus in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

For Recent Graduates

How to Be a Grown Up: The 14 Essential Skills You Didn’t Know You Needed (Until Just Now)

By Raffi Grinberg

When teens enroll in Driver’s Ed, instructors don’t hand the car keys over and say, “Go crash the car a few times; that’ll teach you to drive.” Instead, they teach driving rules and techniques before sitting students behind the wheel. So why does society fail to prepare adults for grown-up responsibilities in the same way? Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Raffi Grinberg, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

