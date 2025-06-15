The AI landscape is evolving rapidly and it’s important to keep up. No one can afford to stay out of the loop on AI, so here are five new books to fill you in on the latest updates, concerns, and uses of this world-changing technology.

AI First: The Playbook for a Future-Proof Business and Brand

By Adam Brotman & Andy Sack

In AI First, you’ll hear from a who’s who of tech visionaries who spoke with the authors—including Sam Altman, Bill Gates, and Reid Hoffman—sharing how they’re thinking of the transition to the new reality. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by authors Adam Brotman and Andy Sack, or view on Amazon.