The challenge of sustaining our planet doesn't follow a calendar. It's constant, and urgent. These six books offer fresh thinking, hard truths, and imaginative solutions for building a future where both humanity and the Earth can thrive.

Tomorrow is Mother’s Day! Need a last-minute gift idea? Why not give her a year of big ideas? Her first box will include Inside the Box by David Epstein and A World Appears by Michael Pollan. 20% off any new or gift membership with code MOM2026.

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The Story of CO2 Is the Story of Everything: How Carbon Dioxide Made Our World

By Peter Brannen

Avoiding the direst future—and surviving into deep time—will require that we both begin to appreciate this cosmic perspective on climate change, as well as see humanity as a crucial component of, and not separate from, the global carbon cycle. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Peter Brannen, or view on Amazon.

Polar War: Submarines, Spies, and the Struggle for Power in a Melting Arctic

By Kenneth R. Rosen

The Arctic isn’t just ice and polar bears; it’s a fast-changing region where climate change, geopolitics, and resource competition are reshaping the world. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Kenneth Rosen, or view on Amazon.

Here Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance for Civilization

By Bill McKibben

An acclaimed environmentalist argues that the only realistic solution to our climate crisis is transitioning to solar power. If we come to run on sunshine, our world will remain just as bright but all the more peaceful and sustainable. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Bill McKibben, or view on Amazon.

This week’s Book of the Day sponsor is The Future of Work Is Grey by Dan Pontefract. The workforce is aging. Birth rates are falling. Retirement is being redefined. Pontefract shows leaders how to turn this demographic shift into their greatest source of innovation, resilience, and growth.

Every Last Fish: A Deep Dive into Everything They Do for Us and We Do to Them

By Rose George

We’ve abused the oceans for centuries, but fish are sentient, ecosystems can recover, and the sea can heal—if we finally start protecting it. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Rose George, or view on Amazon.

Dirtbag Billionaire: How Yvon Chouinard Built Patagonia, Made a Fortune, and Gave It All Away

By David Gelles

New York Times reporter and bestselling author David Gelles reveals how Patagonia became a global leader in doing well by doing good and how other companies are adopting its principles. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author David Gelles, or view on Amazon.

Life After Cars: Freeing Ourselves from the Tyranny of the Automobile

By Sarah Goodyear, Doug Gordon & Aaron Naparstek

Cars define the shape of our cities, affect our own health and safety, and have significant effects on our environment and climate. Reimagining our relationship with automobiles can make individuals and society happier, healthier, and safer. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by co-authors Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon, or view on Amazon.