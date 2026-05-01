This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

What’s the best nonfiction book of the season?

Every few months, we pick one book with the power to change how you see the world. Then we build an experience around it: author conversations, reading guides, key insights, and a community of people who love talking about ideas. In this episode, available on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, we reveal our latest pick and offer a sneak peek of our conversation with the author.

Have the winning book sent right to your door and join us as we read it together, chat with the author, and more. For a limited time, get 20% off on a membership.

Save 20% on membership

Book Bite of the Week

Are you playful enough?

Playfulness means being curiously, creatively, and courageously engaged with life. Being playful isn’t the easy choice. It requires showing up authentically, risking looking silly, and trying something that might not work. In a world that rewards performance and polish, choosing play is a quiet act of courage that will help you feel alive.

Piera Luisa Gelardi is a creative entrepreneur who co-founded the media brand Refinery29 and, more recently, the creative wellness company NoomaLooma.

Pick up a copy of her new book The Playful Way: Creativity, Connection, and Joy Through Everyday Moments of Play on Amazon or check out the key insights on the Next Big Idea app.

This week’s Book of the Day sponsor is What’s the Point? by Tom Rath, author of StrengthsFinder 2.0 and other #1 bestsellers. It’s a clear, actionable framework for making purpose the engine of your work, relationships, and daily life.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

Have the rules changed for getting wealthy?

History doesn’t give us fixed rules for getting ahead financially. The “right” way keeps changing, so your best bet is to stay flexible, try a mix of strategies, and not get too excited every time someone claims they’ve cracked the code to wealth. We have an opportunity-rich landscape, but how best to mine it changes in every era.

Joseph Moore is a historian who spent over a decade researching and testing out what Americans were told to do with their money for the past 300 years. His previous work appeared in such outlets as the New York Times and Oxford University Press. His new book is How to Get Rich in American History: 300 Years of Financial Advice That Worked (& Didn’t). Pick up a copy on Amazon or listen to his big ideas on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

This edition of Book of the Day is sponsored by Quince. Refresh your spring wardrobe and get free shipping and 365-day returns at quince/com/nbi

🎉 Happy Publication Week! 🎉

The following Next Big Idea Club Must-Read authors got to celebrate the publication of their books yesterday--congratulations to them all! 📖 Join us in reading and discussing these exciting new releases:



Florence Comite MD, Invincible: Defy Your Genetic Destiny to Live Better, Longer

Leidy Klotz, In a Good Place: How the Spaces Where We Live, Work, and Play Can Help Us Thrive

Roderick Beaton, Europe: A New History

Benoit Denizet-Lewis You've Changed: The Promise and Price of Self-Transformation

Joseph Moore, How to Get Rich in American History: 300 Years of Financial Advice That Worked (& Didn’t)

Tom Rath, What's the Point? Turning Purpose Into Your Daily Superpower