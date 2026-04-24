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This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

Whither Apple?

In celebration of Apple's 50th birthday, we're probing the company's past and peering into its future with David Pogue — former New York Times tech columnist, current CBS Sunday Morning correspondent, and author of the recent New York Times bestseller Apple: The First 50 Years. We begin by looking backward, exploring the improbable story of the hippie pranksters who built the world's first trillion-dollar company. But we're not just here for the history. We also look ahead, asking: What cool new tech are they cooking up in Cupertino? Why has Apple been so slow on AI, and does the company have a plan to catch up? And is John Ternus the right guy to succeed Tim Cook? Listen to our conversation with David on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or watch it on YouTube.

Book Bite of the Week

Are you okay?

A treasure chest of concise, simple tips and tricks that help manage the head and the heart—strategies that break through brain paralysis, make it possible to create when feeling empty, and help someone survive, and sometimes even thrive, when depression lies to us. Jenny Lawson (thebloggess), is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and humorist. She is the author of Let’s Pretend This Never Happened, Furiously Happy, Broken (in the Best Possible Way), and the proprietor of Nowhere Bookshop, an indie bookstore in San Antonio, Texas. Pick up a copy of her new book How to Be Okay When Nothing Is Okay: Tips and Tricks That Kept Me Alive, Happy, and Creative in Spite of Myself on Amazon or check out the key insights on the Next Big Idea app.

This week’s Book of the Day sponsor is How to Get Rich in American History by Joseph S. Moore, PhD — 300 years of financial advice, the good, the bad, and the gloriously ridiculous. A “dare you to put it down” read (William Bernstein).

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

Why are so many of us misdiagnosed?

According to one influential study, almost all of us are going to be misdiagnosed at some point in our lives. Even in our age of high-tech medicine, doctors get it wrong surprisingly often. And a wrong diagnosis can be a fatal error. So what can be done about it?

Alexandra Sifferlin is a health and science editor for The New York Times Opinion desk, and a former deputy editor at Elemental and staff writer at Time, where she covered medicine and public health. Her new book is The Elusive Body: Patients, Doctors, and the Diagnosis Crisis, and you can hear her big ideas on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

This edition of Book of the Day is sponsored by Granola. Get three months free at granola.ai/idea .

🎉 Happy Publication Week! 🎉

The following Next Big Idea Club Must-Read authors got to celebrate the publication of their books this week. Join us in reading and discussing these exciting new releases:

Gary Slutkin, The End of Violence: A Prescription for a Peaceful Society



Lindy Elkins-Tanton, Mission Ready: How to Build Teams That Perform Under Pressure



Carissa Véliz, Prophecy: Prediction, Power, and the Fight for the Future, from Ancient Oracles to AI



Aiko Bethea, Anchored, Aligned, Accountable: A Framework for Transcending Bullsh*t and Transforming Our Lives and Work



Roxanne Khamsi, Beyond Inheritance: Our Ever-Mutating Cells and a New Understanding of Health



Valerie Fridland, Why We Talk Funny: The Real Story Behind Our Accents



Michael P. Murphy Jr., Our World in Ten Buildings: How Architecture Defines Who We Are and How We Live



Megan Garber, Screen People: How We Entertained Ourselves into a State of Emergency