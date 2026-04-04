April's Must-Read Nonfiction Books
The Next Big Club announces the picks of the season
I’m excited to introduce a new batch of standout nonfiction—the most compelling and thought-provoking titles scheduled for release in April 2026.
Each of these books has earned a spot on our longlist for Season 30 of the Next Big Idea Club. In the coming weeks, we will narrow our sights on a smaller pool of finalists. At the end of each season, we will announce the winner and distribute a hardcover copy (or an ebook) to our members.
If you’d like to get those winning books (along with author Q&A’s, invitations to special live events, and other perks), join us at NextBigIdeaClub.com.
So, without further ado, here are the April 2026 must-reads…
Thank You, Teachers: True Stories from America’s Teachers, Our Last Line of Defense and Our First Line of Hope
By James Patterson & Matt Eversmann
Teachers are the heroes we too often forget to thank. And we need heroes more than ever. View on Amazon
Waiting For Dawn: Living With Uncertainty
By Marisa Renee Lee
Publication Date: April 7, 2026
Lee shares her two-year journey battling loss and illness—the death of her mother-in-law, ongoing sickness, and the emotional challenges she endured—that taught her that healing is about finding your own unique way through the darkness. View on Amazon
The Edge of Space-Time: Particles, Poetry, and the Cosmic Dream Boogie
By Chanda Prescod-Weinstein
Publication Date: April 7, 2026
A fresh, charming, socially conscious tour of the mysteries of space-time. View on Amazon
You’ve Been Pooping All Wrong: How to Make Your Bowel Movements a Joy
By Trisha Pasricha
Publication Date: April 7, 2026
A GI’s guide to the brain-gut-microbiome connection, including research on why people develop IBS and how anyone can achieve poophoria. View on Amazon
Planet Money: A Guide to the Economic Forces That Shape Your Life
By Alex Mayyasi
Publication Date: April 7, 2026
From the world’s leading economics podcast comes an irresistible guide to the hidden world of everyday economics. View on Amazon