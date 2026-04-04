I’m excited to introduce a new batch of standout nonfiction—the most compelling and thought-provoking titles scheduled for release in April 2026.

Each of these books has earned a spot on our longlist for Season 30 of the Next Big Idea Club. In the coming weeks, we will narrow our sights on a smaller pool of finalists. At the end of each season, we will announce the winner and distribute a hardcover copy (or an ebook) to our members.

If you’d like to get those winning books (along with author Q&A’s, invitations to special live events, and other perks), join us at NextBigIdeaClub.com.

Join us now!

So, without further ado, here are the April 2026 must-reads…

Thank You, Teachers: True Stories from America’s Teachers, Our Last Line of Defense and Our First Line of Hope

By James Patterson & Matt Eversmann

Teachers are the heroes we too often forget to thank. And we need heroes more than ever. View on Amazon

Waiting For Dawn: Living With Uncertainty

By Marisa Renee Lee

Publication Date: April 7, 2026

Lee shares her two-year journey battling loss and illness—the death of her mother-in-law, ongoing sickness, and the emotional challenges she endured—that taught her that healing is about finding your own unique way through the darkness. View on Amazon

The Edge of Space-Time: Particles, Poetry, and the Cosmic Dream Boogie

By Chanda Prescod-Weinstein

Publication Date: April 7, 2026

A fresh, charming, socially conscious tour of the mysteries of space-time. View on Amazon

You’ve Been Pooping All Wrong: How to Make Your Bowel Movements a Joy

By Trisha Pasricha

Publication Date: April 7, 2026

A GI’s guide to the brain-gut-microbiome connection, including research on why people develop IBS and how anyone can achieve poophoria. View on Amazon

Planet Money: A Guide to the Economic Forces That Shape Your Life

By Alex Mayyasi

Publication Date: April 7, 2026

From the world’s leading economics podcast comes an irresistible guide to the hidden world of everyday economics. View on Amazon

Read on for the rest of the list: