Be Your Best Self with These 5 Proven Neurohacks
Nicole Vignola shares 5 key insights from Rewire: Break the Cycle, Alter Your Thoughts and Create Lasting Change (Your Neurotoolkit for Everyday Life).
You know what might be holding you back from achieving your true potential? It could be your own negative thoughts. Critical self-talk is one of the most common issues in psychology -- it’s debilitating for many, and an everyday obstacle for a lot of us. If you can relate, you’ll want to hear these 5 big ideas from Rewire: Break the Cycle, Alter Your Thoughts and Create Lasting Change (Your Neurotoolkit for Everyday Life) by
1. Your brain has a negativity bias.
Negative emotions elicit a much larger response in the brain than positive ones, meaning that we tend to pay more attention to bad things and overlook the good ones, probably as a result of evolution. This means that sometimes, we tend to dwell on the negative and fail to see our accomplishments.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.