We’re only halfway through 2025, but it’s already shaping up to be a banner year for nonfiction. From paradigm-shifting science to soul-deep creativity, this year’s most compelling books are tackling big questions with clarity, heart, and fresh insight. Whether you're looking to change your personality, rethink aging, understand AI, or unlock your moral ambition, these titles deliver bold ideas you’ll be thinking about long after the final page.

Here are our favorite nonfiction books from the first half of the year—plus links to book summaries and author interviews so you can dive in right away.