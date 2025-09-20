This Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrate with nonfiction that’s as bold as it is inspiring—books that spotlight powerful voices, fresh ideas, and stories you won’t forget.

The Truth About Immigration: Why Successful Societies Welcome Newcomers

By

Hernandez turns fear into hope by proving that immigrants are essential for economically prosperous and socially vibrant nations.

The Outward Path: The Wisdom of the Aztecs

By

While traditions like Buddhism and Stoicism teach you to go inward—to still your mind through meditation and journaling—the Aztecs taught the opposite. Your mind, they believed, is easier to steady if you start with your surroundings: your environment, your habits, your relationships. You take the outward path.

Read on for the rest of the list:

How to Love Better: The Path to Deeper Connection Through Growth, Kindness, and Compassion

By

We often carry our past into our present in ways that are counterproductive to happiness and connection. Until we attend to our inner baggage, our personal and relational well-being will suffer from the pressure of our repressed struggles. Through personal growth and healing, we can create new harmony in our most important bonds. In this way, caring for your own inner peace will result in a greater gift of love for the people you care about most.

Main Street Millionaire: How to Make Extraordinary Wealth Buying Ordinary Businesses

By Codie Sanchez

Do you know the real way most rich people get wealthy? It's not from getting a bigger paycheck, saving more for retirement, or working harder. Rich people build wealth by owning businesses that pay them every single day. 60 percent of all millionaires own a business. Now may be the best time for us to do this, too.

Trippy: The Peril and Promise of Medicinal Psychedelics

By Ernesto Londoño

A riveting look at the tremendous promise and inherent risks of the use of psychedelics in mental health treatment through the lens of a New York Times reporter whose journalistic exploration of this emerging field began with a personal crisis.

Break the Cycle: A Guide to Healing Intergenerational Trauma

By

The definitive, paradigm-shifting guide to healing intergenerational trauma—weaving together scientific research with practical exercises and stories from the therapy room—from Dr. Mariel Buqué, PhD, a Columbia University-trained trauma-informed psychologist and practitioner of holistic healing.

The Performance Paradox: Turning the Power of Mindset into Action

By Eduardo Briceño

Fostering growth mindset to elevate performance is Eduardo Briceño's specialty. As CEO of Mindset Works and in his work with Fortune 500 companies, he discovered that mastering growth—personal, organizational, and financial—hinges on navigating the crucial balance between learning and performing.

Night Vision: Seeing Ourselves Through Dark Moods

By Mariana Alessandri

A philosopher's personal meditation on how painful emotions can reveal truths about what it means to be truly human.