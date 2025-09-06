It’s easy to forget about the climate crisis when you’re wrapped up in the day-to-day grind. But whether or not we’re paying attention, the planet is still changing—and fast. These six new books cut through the noise with clear-eyed insights into what’s happening, why it matters, and how we can adapt.

Human Nature: Nine Ways to Feel About Our Changing Planet

By Kate Marvel

A captivating exploration of climate change that uses nine different emotions to better understand the science, history, and future of our evolving planet. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Kate Marvel, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

Here Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance for Civilization

By

From the acclaimed environmentalist, a call to harness solar power and rewrite our scientific, economic, and political future. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Bill McKibben, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

