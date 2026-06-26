The world is getting smarter — and so are we. The rise of AI isn't just about our machines; it's about our collective capacity to access one another's intelligence and let the best ideas rise to the surface. This week, authors Robert Wright, Joe Navarro, and Donna Jackson Nakazawa each brought us a piece of that puzzle — ideas to sharpen your mind, deepen your relationships, and make life measurably richer.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

Are you ready for superintelligence?

Does the logic of human destiny now lead to artificial intelligence? Are we creating a higher form of intelligence in our own image? And, if so, what kind of image is that?

These are the questions celebrated author Robert Wright asks in his new book, The God Test, which was published this week.

Bob argues that we should not be surprised to see signs of deception, power-seeking, flattery, and autonomy in AI systems. These are not alien traits; they are behaviors that show up again and again in intelligent systems — including us. And if there is an evolutionary process at work in AI, then we are not just observers: we are part of the selection pressure. In the end, we may get the AI we deserve.

This was such a wide-ranging conversation that we’ve divided it into two episodes. Check out part one on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Book Bite of the Week

What’s not being said?

Most of us think communication is about words. It isn’t. Every day, people reveal their emotions, needs, intentions, and level of comfort through posture, facial expressions, distance, movement, and countless other nonverbal cues. Learning to notice those signals—and manage our own—can transform our relationships.

These ideas come from Mastering Connections: Build Stronger Relationships with the Science of Body Language by Joe Navarro. Navarro is a 25-year FBI veteran and former counterintelligence agent, now a globally recognized expert on nonverbal communication who consults for major corporations and governments worldwide. Check out his key insights on the Next Big Idea app.

This week’s Book of the Day sponsor is the nonfiction title debuting at #5 on the New York Times bestsellers list, Courage Can Save US by Rye Barcott, a Marine veteran and CEO and co-founder of With Honor . Written ahead of America’s 250th anniversary, it profiles ten leaders in the public arena — nine veterans and a former FBI agent, five Democrats and five Republicans — who carried the ethic of service from the battlefield into elected office. Barcott explores real courage in its many forms — and how choosing it can strengthen our democracy as well as our own lives. Praised by Doris Kearns Goodwin, Jonathan Haidt, H.R. McMaster, and Jim Fallows.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

How can I outwit my inner defeatist?

Thought spiraling is a normal but often harmful survival mechanism of the brain, not a personal failing. By understanding what our repetitive thoughts are trying to tell us and learning to observe them rather than get trapped inside them, we can transform mental suffering into self-awareness, healing, and creativity.

Donna Jackson Nakazawa is a science journalist who has authored five books that explore the intersection of neuroscience, stress, and emotion, including Girls on the Brink, named one of the best health books of the year by multiple major publications. Her work has appeared in Wired, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, and Psychology Today, among other outlets. Her new book is Mind Drama: The Science of Rumination and How to Outwit Your Inner Defeatist. Pick up a copy on Amazon or listen to her big ideas on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

This edition of Book of the Day is sponsored by Fora , a travel agency platform designed for entrepreneurs who want to build and scale their own travel business. Become a Fora Advisor today at foratravel.com/idea

🎉 Happy Publication Week! 🎉

The following Next Big Idea Club Must-Read authors get to celebrate the publication of their books today--congratulations to them all! 📖 Join us in reading and discussing these exciting new releases:



Robert Wright, The God Test: Artificial Intelligence and Our Coming Cosmic Reckoning



Mark Pincus, Life at the Speed of Play: Launch Products People Love!



Beth Simone Noveck, Reboot: AI and the Race to Save Democracy



Tom Mullaney, How We Disappear: A Personal History of Information