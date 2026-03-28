After a long winter of routines, ruts, and recycled ideas, spring offers a rare invitation: to see things differently. These five books don’t just promise a fresh start—they offer the smarter, more surprising ways to actually achieve one.

Beyond Belief: The Science-Backed Way to Stop Limiting Yourself and Achieve Breakthrough Results

By Nir Eyal with Julie Li

The best beliefs are both practical and provisional. They offer just enough certainty to act, yet enough flexibility to adapt when new evidence arrives. Choosing your beliefs wisely may be the most important skill nobody ever taught you. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Nir Eyal, or view on Amazon.

Daily Creative: The 5-Minute Habit to Rewire Your Brain

By Blythe Harris & Mallory May

Creativity is a natural human capacity that grows stronger with use. When we treat creativity as a small daily practice rather than a high-stakes performance, it becomes a powerful tool for well-being, flexibility, and feeling more alive. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by co-author Blythe Harris, or view on Amazon.

Read on for the rest of the list…