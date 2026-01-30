This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

Does “mattering” explain everything?

In her new book, ⁠Mattering⁠, Jennifer Breheny Wallace argues that our deepest crises — loneliness, anxiety, political rage — stem from a single unmet need: the need to matter. How did this happen, and what can we do about it? Listen to our conversation with Jennifer on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

How can you build a meaningful life?

Everybody wants to flourish—to experience joyful, meaningful, shared growth. The problem is, we’ve been trained to approach the most important parts of our lives as if they are games to win, when they’re more like gardens to be grown. Flourishing isn’t about being smarter—it’s about taking simple actions that foster the ecosystem of your life. Not self-improvement, but shared improvement.

Daniel Coyle is the New York Times bestselling author of The Culture Code and his new book is Flourish: The Art of Building Meaning, Joy, and Fulfillment. Check out his summary on the Next Big Idea app, or pick up a copy on Amazon.

What does it take to be excellent?

Are you really living up to your potential, and if you did what would that look like? What would it be like to be firing on all cylinders, playing at the top of your game, without burning out or becoming a success-hungry jerk?

Brad Stulberg is a bestselling author and performance coach whose new book, The Way of Excellence, offers a practical guide to achieving mastery in whatever personal or professional domains you want to focus on. Check out his key insights on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

This week, several Next Big Idea Club Must-Read authors celebrated the publication of their books--congratulations to them all! 📖 Join us in reading and discussing these exciting new releases: Guilt Free: Reclaiming Your Life from Unreasonable Expectations by Jennifer Reid, MD, Why We Click: The Emerging Science of Interpersonal Synchrony by Kate Murphy, It’s on You: How Corporations and Behavioral Scientists Have Convinced Us That We’re to Blame for Society’s Deepest Problems by Nick Chater & George Loewenstein, Ctrl + Alt + Chaos: How Teenage Hackers Hijack the Internet by Joe Tidy, The Way of Excellence: A Guide to True Greatness and Deep Satisfaction in a Chaotic World by Brad Stulberg, How Great Ideas Happen: The Hidden Steps Behind Breakthrough Success by George Newman, and Mattering: The Secret to a Life of Deep Connection and Purpose by Jennifer Breheny Wallace.