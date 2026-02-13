What makes you feel loved?

Feeling loved isn’t about proving your worth. It comes from creating mutual understanding. Psychology professors Harry Reis and Sonja Lyubomirsky offer five mindsets that can help you achieve this state in their new book How to Feel Loved. Check out their summary on the Next Big Idea app, or pick up a copy of the book on Amazon.

Want to be healthier? It’s simpler than you think.

Do you ever feel like you’re drowning in health advice? Eat this, not that. Take this supplement, but only after popping this other one first. Here’s the good news: Most of it doesn’t matter. In Eat Your Ice Cream, renowned physician Ezekiel Emanuel shares six simple rules for living longer — and gives you permission to ignore pretty much everything else. Listen to our conversation with Zeke on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

This week, Book of the Day is brought to you by Marked by Time: How Social Change Has Transformed Crime and the Life Trajectories of Young Americans , by Robert J. Sampson. The era into which a child is born shapes their future as profoundly as race, upbringing, or neighborhood. To rethink progress, inequality, and policy, we must first acknowledge how time itself leaves a transformative mark on individual lives. Pick up your copy today.

You could be having better sex.

Great sex isn’t about chemistry, spontaneity, or luck—it’s built in layers of pleasure, safety, communication, and self-knowledge. When those layers are in place, desire and connection don’t have to be forced; they emerge naturally. These ideas come from You Could Be Having Better Sex: The Definitive Guide to a Happier, Healthier, and Hotter Sex Life by University of Washington psychology professor Nicole McNichols. Nicole joined us for a special Valentine’s Day author chat (see clip above) and shared her ideas on the Next Big Idea Daily podcast.

Stephen Grosz, Love's Labor: How We Break and Make the Bonds of Love

Paul Eastwick, Bonded By Evolution: The New Science of Love and Connection

Hélène Landemore, Politics Without Politicians: The Case for Citizen Rule

Tom Griffiths, The Laws of Thought: The Quest for a Mathematical Theory of the Mind

Sonja Lyubomirsky & Harry Reis, How to Feel Loved: The Five Mindsets That Get You More of What Matters Most

Robert Hazen & Michael Wong, Time's Second Arrow: Evolution, Order, and a New Law of Nature

Robert J. Sampson, Marked by Time: How Social Change Has Transformed Crime and the Life Trajectories of Young Americans

Nedra Glover Tawwab The Balancing Act: Creating Healthy Dependency and Connection Without Losing Yourself