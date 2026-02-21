These five nonfiction books suggest a lighter, more humane approach to self improvement. One that embraces pleasure, humor, creativity, mortality, and self-forgiveness as guides to living well.

For invitations to author chats and to get great nonfiction sent right to your door, become a member of the Next Big Idea Club.

Become a Next Big Idea Club Member

By Ezekiel Emanuel

Most wellness advice misses the point. Live longer and better by avoiding dumb risks, staying connected to people, keeping your mind and body engaged, and ignoring the fads that promise miracles while stealing your time. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Ezekiel Emanuel, or view on Amazon.

Humor Me: How Laughing More Can Make You Present, Creative, Connected, and Happy

By Chris Duffy

Humor isn’t just about being funny. When we notice, share, and even save the small absurdities of everyday life, laughter can make us more relatable, more curious, and better able to connect, think, and work together. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Chris Duffy, or view on Amazon.

Read on for the rest of the list: