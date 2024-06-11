How can we bring a sense of wonder into our workaday lives? For Craig Foster, the answer lies in the wildness of the natural world. Craig is a filmmaker who won the 2021 Best Documentary Oscar for My Octopus Teacher, and has a long career filming and photographing the wonders of nature. Craig shares his adventures in the new book Amphibious Soul: Finding the Wild in a Tame World and he joins us now with 5 of his key insights.

1× 0:00 -18:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

1. The wild is a miraculous healer.

When I returned to the Cape of Good Hope, I was in deep need of healing. Twenty-five years of filming on the road has been hard on my body. I’d spent weeks in hospitals, ill from parasites picked up diving in the lakes of Malawi and Rwanda, and almost dead from cerebral malaria. Though I healed from those conditions, my immune system was still weak, and I was prone to frequent chest infections.