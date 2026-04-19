Fresh off the heels of Artemis II, it’s hard not to feel a renewed sense of awe about space and the people who dare to explore it. If you’re looking to stay in that orbit a little longer, these 6 books offer everything from firsthand astronaut stories to big-picture thinking about humanity’s future beyond Earth.

Learn something new every day with “Book Bites,” 15-minute audio summaries of the latest and greatest nonfiction. Get started by downloading the Next Big Idea App today!

Becoming Martian: How Living in Space Will Change Our Bodies and Minds

By Scott Solomon

Our species is already building its presence in space, and opportunities for more of us to venture beyond Earth’s orbit will only expand. We need to be ready for how living on the Moon or Mars could fundamentally change what it means to be human. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Scott Solomon, or view on Amazon.

Sharing Space: An Astronaut’s Guide to Mission, Wonder, and Making Change

By Cady Coleman

One of America’s few female astronauts reveals the wisdom that helped her overcome the barriers of others’ expectations—and learn to work on a team both in close quarters and remotely. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Cady Coleman, or view on Amazon.

A City on Mars: Can We Settle Space, Should We Settle Space, and Have We Really Thought This Through?

By Kelly & Zach Weinersmith

In a world hurtling toward human expansion into space, A City on Mars investigates the dream of new worlds and answers every question about space you’ve ever wondered about, and many you’ve never considered. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Kelly Weinersmith, or view on Amazon.

Read on for the rest of the list…