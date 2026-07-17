This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

What would it mean to live at the speed of play?

Podcasting is lousy with guests who peddle advice about starting businesses, building careers, and living full lives. Few of these gurus have actually accomplished anything. Fewer still have advice that comes anywhere close to revelatory.

Mark Pincus is the rare exception.

The founder of 10 companies, Mark is best known for Zynga, the gaming juggernaut behind FarmVille and Words With Friends. At its peak, Zynga was valued at more than $12 billion and accounted for 20% of Facebook’s page views. It was so big, in fact, that Mark Zuckerberg once admitted to Mark Pincus, “Zynga is the only company that is capable of being an actual Facebook competitor.”

Across his 30-year career, Mark — Pincus, not Zuck — developed a cheat code for building products people love and living a life anyone would admire, and that cheat code winds its way through his new book, Life at the Speed of Play.

Today, he shares how he learned to trust his gut, why most founders build too much and test too little, and how failure taught him to move faster, pivot sooner, and search for real signals instead of hope.

Check out our conversation on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or watch it on YouTube.

Book Bite of the Week

What if you could just do things?

The biggest obstacles to living the life you actually want aren’t usually external, they’re the stories, blind spots, and fears you’ve never learned to question. By seeking uncomfortable truths, tolerating rejection, and walking toward what feels most cringe-worthy, you can reclaim far more agency over your life than you realize.

Cate Hall is a writer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist whose career has spanned corporate law, professional poker—where she reached the top female ranking in the world—and nonprofit leadership, including serving as CEO of one of the world’s largest philanthropic foundations. She has also spoken and written widely about agency, self-knowledge, and unconventional paths through life.

Pick up a copy of her new book, You Can Just Do Things: How High-Agency People Get What They Want Out of Life, or check out her key insights on the Next Big Idea app.

This week’s Book of the Day sponsor is Human Raised by Dana Suskind, the New York Times bestselling author and University of Chicago pediatric surgeon. AI is poised to become one of the most powerful influences on childhood—but no algorithm can replace the human relationships that build a developing brain. Suskind offers a science-backed framework for using AI to strengthen, not substitute for, the messy, irreplaceable connection kids need to thrive. Adam Grant calls it “a stunning book about how to protect our children—and our humanity—in the age of AI.”

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

What can we learn from the failure of Hooters Airlines?

We treat failure as something to prevent at all costs. But failure is simply one possible outcome of anything worth doing. The real skill isn’t avoiding it, but recovering quickly when it comes.

These ideas come from How to Try Again: An Approachable Guide to Navigating Chaos and Making Change That Sticks by Steve Kamb. Steve is the founder of Nerd Fitness, where since 2009 he has published research-backed essays and a weekly newsletter on failure, self-compassion, and making change that sticks. Read on for 5 of his big ideas. Pick up a copy of his new book on Amazon or listen to his big ideas on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

This edition of Book of the Day is sponsored by Fora , a travel agency platform designed for entrepreneurs who want to build and scale their own travel business. Become a Fora Advisor today at foratravel.com/idea

🎉 Happy Publication Week! 🎉



The following Next Big Idea Club Must-Read authors get to celebrate the publication of their books today--congratulations to them all! 📖 Join us in reading and discussing these exciting new releases:

Jia Jiang, Easy Discipline: An Unconventional Way to Achieve Ambitious Things

Lauren Collins, They Stole a City: Wilmington's White Supremacist Coup and the Families Who Live with Its Legacy

Dana Suskind, Human Raised: Nurturing Connection, Curiosity & Lifelong Learning in the Age of AI

Roopika Risam, Data Empire: The Power of Information to Organize, Control, and Dominate

Lucy Schiller, Aging Out: An Exploration of Caregiving, Community, and How Americans Grow Old