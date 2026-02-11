💕 LIVE TOMORROW: Love, Sex, & Relationships Author Chat
Join us for a special pre-Valentine’s Day conversation with some of the brightest minds writing about love, relationships, and intimacy.
When: February 12 at 11:00 AM EST
Where: Right here on Substack Live
We’re bringing together an incredible lineup of authors whose recent books explore the science, psychology, and lived experience of human connection:
Tom Bellamy — Smitten: Romantic Obsession, the Neuroscience of Limerence, and How to Make Love Last
Paul Eastwick — Bonded By Evolution: The New Science of Love and Connection
Colette Jane Fehr, LMFT, LMHC — The Cost of Quiet: How to Have the Hard Conversations That Create Secure, Lasting Love
Harry Reis and Sonja Lyubomirsky — How to Feel Loved: The Five Mindsets That Get You More of What Matters Most
Nicole McNichols — You Could Be Having Better Sex: The Definitive Guide to a Happier, Healthier, and Hotter Sex Life
Daniel Coyle — Flourish: The Art of Building Meaning, Joy, and Fulfillment
Whether you’re curious about the neuroscience of attraction, the evolution of pair bonding, or practical strategies for deepening intimacy, this conversation will offer fresh perspectives just in time for Valentine’s Day.
What to expect:
Insights from leading researchers and writers on love and relationships
A lively discussion about what makes connections last
Audience Q&A — bring your questions!
Mark your calendar and join us live tomorrow. Can’t make it? We’ll share the recording afterward for all subscribers.
See you there! ❤️