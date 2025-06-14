Is there a topic your dad can’t stop talking about? Maybe he’s on a health kick, or can’t decide if his next car should be an EV. Does he dream about abandoning the office to go be a woodsman or embrace a new craft? Or maybe his favorite role in life is fatherhood itself.

Whatever your dad’s passion, make him feel heard this Father’s Day by gifting a great book that matches his interests. Scroll down to see our 10 picks for all kinds of fathers.

Can’t decide? Give him a gift that’s smart, inspiring, and lasts all year long: a membership to the the Next Big Idea Club. He’ll get a curated selection of the best new nonfiction as selected by Malcolm Gladwell, Adam Grant, Susan Cain, and Daniel Pink. Use the code DAD20 at checkout for 20% off new memberships or gift memberships.

Join Next Big Idea Club

Father Nature: The Science of Paternal Potential

By James Rilling

How and why human males evolved the capacity to be highly involved caregivers—and why some are more involved than others. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author James Rilling, or view on Amazon.

Ballistic: The New Science of Injury-Free Athletic Performance

By

A journey into the new science of injury prevention that reveals how “ballistic” movement can help you get strong, stay healthy, and be elite. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Henry Abbott, or view on Amazon.