Our February Must-Read Titles
A new month brings a bounty of exciting new books.
I’m excited to introduce a new batch of standout nonfiction—the most compelling and thought-provoking titles scheduled for release in February 2026.
Each of these books has earned a spot on our longlist for Season 29 of the Next Big Idea Club. In the coming months, we will narrow our sights on a smaller pool of finalists. At the end of each season, we will announce the winner and distribute a hardcover (or ebook) copy to our members. To get in on the fun, join us at nextbigideaclub.com (and use the code NBICFRIEND at checkout for a discount.)
So, without further ado, here are the February 2026 must-reads…
The People Can Fly: American Promise, Black Prodigies, and the Greatest Miracle of All Time
By Joshua Bennett
Publication Date: February 3, 2026
Award-winning poet and MIT Distinguished Chair of the Humanities Dr. Joshua Bennett combines personal narrative and history to offer a new, more expansive vision of giftedness. View on Amazon
Flourish: The Art of Building Meaning, Joy, and Fulfillment
By Daniel Coyle
Publication Date: February 3, 2026
A science-based, practical blueprint for cultivating a life—at work and at home—full of belonging, joy, and vitality. View on Amazon
The Doom Loop: Why the World Economic Order Is Spiraling into Disorder
By Eswar Prasad
Publication Date: February 3, 2026
An acclaimed economist argues that the forces meant to stabilize the world’s economy are in fact driving global instability. View on Amazon
AQ: A New Kind of Intelligence for a World That’s Always Changing
By Liz Tran
Publication Date: February 3, 2026
You’ve heard of IQ and EQ. But in today’s world, they’re no longer enough. We need the Agility Quotient (AQ). View on Amazon
Your Best Meeting Ever: 7 Principles for Designing Meetings That Get Things Done
By Rebecca Hinds
Publication Date: February 3, 2026
From an organizational expert who has helped Fortune 500 companies fix their fractured collaboration comes a bold, battle-tested blueprint for tackling the workplace’s biggest time-wasters: meetings. View on Amazon