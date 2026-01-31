I’m excited to introduce a new batch of standout nonfiction—the most compelling and thought-provoking titles scheduled for release in February 2026.

Each of these books has earned a spot on our longlist for Season 29 of the Next Big Idea Club. In the coming months, we will narrow our sights on a smaller pool of finalists. At the end of each season, we will announce the winner and distribute a hardcover (or ebook) copy to our members. To get in on the fun, join us at nextbigideaclub.com (and use the code NBICFRIEND at checkout for a discount.)

So, without further ado, here are the February 2026 must-reads…

By Joshua Bennett

Publication Date: February 3, 2026

Award-winning poet and MIT Distinguished Chair of the Humanities Dr. Joshua Bennett combines personal narrative and history to offer a new, more expansive vision of giftedness. View on Amazon

By Daniel Coyle

Publication Date: February 3, 2026

A science-based, practical blueprint for cultivating a life—at work and at home—full of belonging, joy, and vitality. View on Amazon

By Eswar Prasad

Publication Date: February 3, 2026

An acclaimed economist argues that the forces meant to stabilize the world’s economy are in fact driving global instability. View on Amazon

By Liz Tran

Publication Date: February 3, 2026

You’ve heard of IQ and EQ. But in today’s world, they’re no longer enough. We need the Agility Quotient (AQ). View on Amazon

By Rebecca Hinds

Publication Date: February 3, 2026

From an organizational expert who has helped Fortune 500 companies fix their fractured collaboration comes a bold, battle-tested blueprint for tackling the workplace’s biggest time-wasters: meetings. View on Amazon

Read on for the rest of the list: