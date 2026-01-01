The votes are in, and our members have spoken. These are the five nonfiction books that topped the Next Big Idea Club Reader’s Choice list for 2025.

Resolve to learn more in 2026. Join us for a year of big ideas by having the best nonfiction sent right to your door. Get 40% off forever

By Morgan Housel

With insight and warmth, Housel shows why the most valuable return on investment is peace of mind, why expectations matter more than income, and why doing well with money has less to do with spreadsheets and more to do with self-awareness. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Morgan Housel, in the Next Big Idea App, read his five key insights, or view on Amazon.

By Elizabeth Weingarten

Journalist and applied behavioral scientist Elizabeth Weingarten charts a new path to embrace the questions of our lives instead of seeking fast, easy answers. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Elizabeth Weingarten, read her five key insights, or view on Amazon.

By Angus Fletcher

Examining the minds of visionary thinkers and U.S. Army Special Operators has solved many puzzles about how our brains work. From compiling these case studies, it is clear that there is a path for training your mind to act smart with limited information and outperform computer AI in terms of volatility and uncertainty. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Angus Fletcher, in the Next Big Idea App, read his five key insights, or view on Amazon.

Read on for the top two books on the list: