Our Readers' 5 Favorite Books of 2025
In a year of great reads, these titles stood out.
The votes are in, and our members have spoken. These are the five nonfiction books that topped the Next Big Idea Club Reader’s Choice list for 2025.
5. The Art of Spending Money: Simple Choices for a Richer Life
By Morgan Housel
With insight and warmth, Housel shows why the most valuable return on investment is peace of mind, why expectations matter more than income, and why doing well with money has less to do with spreadsheets and more to do with self-awareness.
4. How to Fall in Love with Questions: A New Way to Thrive in Times of Uncertainty
Journalist and applied behavioral scientist Elizabeth Weingarten charts a new path to embrace the questions of our lives instead of seeking fast, easy answers.
3. Primal Intelligence: You Are Smarter Than You Know
Examining the minds of visionary thinkers and U.S. Army Special Operators has solved many puzzles about how our brains work. From compiling these case studies, it is clear that there is a path for training your mind to act smart with limited information and outperform computer AI in terms of volatility and uncertainty.