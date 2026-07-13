The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

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peter dohan's avatar
peter dohan
3h

Simplistic title. Thoughtful insights. None of the sex variations cited involve nonmarsupial mammals. Yes mammalian development involves gene mixup of parents' genes = more genetic variability to enhance evolutionary adaptation. And sex is about making new copies of our dna that degenerate as we age, necessitating sex again to produce new dna. Human brain behavior beyond getting foood and survival is basically concerned with sexual mating.

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Lixing Sun's avatar
Lixing Sun
4h

I'm Lixing, the author of On the Origin of Sex. I hope the book gives you a few surprises, a few laughs, and plenty of interesting things to talk about with friends and family.

If you have any questions, thoughts, or favorite stories related to or from the book, please don't hesitate to send them my way. I'd love to hear from you and continue the conversation.

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