Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club

Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Kovnat's avatar
Michael Kovnat
7hEdited

For those of us who know Rufus, this post is revelatory. Barnes's spirit (not to mention appearance and wardrobe choices) live on!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chip hauss's avatar
Chip hauss
6h

Not being able to add to Mitchel’s insights…. I often reflect on the camp director and other staff members at the YMCA camp I went to and later worked at and the impact they still have on me. Including one former counselor and one former camper who are still around sixty years later. More generally, it is worth seeing ourselves—and presenting ourselves—as whole human beings. That said, there were no fart jokes at our YMCA camp, even one that had me, a nice Jewish bout, as its religious emphasis director one summer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Next Big Idea Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture