From life’s biggest questions to daily habits, these 12 science books can improve how you move through the world and understand our place in it.

Learn something new every day with “Book Bites,” 15-minute audio summaries of the latest and greatest nonfiction. Get started by downloading the Next Big Idea App today!

Ballistic: The New Science of Injury-Free Athletic Performance

By Henry Abbott

Imagine a few dogs frolicking on the beach, just romping through the waves and bounding upon the sand. The goal of Ballistic is for you to be able to have that much fun moving your human body. The most cutting-edge research regarding athletic injuries is finding that we have been blind to some of the most critical prevention measures. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Henry Abbott, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

On Muscle: The Stuff That Moves Us and Why It Matters

By Bonnie Tsui

A mind-expanding exploration of muscle—from our ancient obsession with the ideal human form to the modern science of this amazing and adaptable tissue—that will change the way you think about what moves us through the world. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Bonnie Tsui, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.



The Headache: The Science of a Most Confounding Affliction―and a Search for Relief

By Tom Zeller Jr.

Primary headache disorders are one of the most common and misunderstood categories of human illness. Despite causing suffering for millennia, the science of understanding and treating them is a work in progress. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Tom Zeller Jr., in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

Read on for the rest of the list: