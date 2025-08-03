Your mind is a maze, and finding your way through shouldn’t be something you do alone. At the midpoint of 2025, we’re taking a look at the books that came out this year (so far) that have helped us to go deep. These 8 thought-provoking reads offer up fresh ideas about the mind, behavior, and human nature.

By Rami Kaminski

The first book to explore the otrovert personality – someone who feels like an outsider in any group, regardless of its members – revealing all the advantages of being an otrovert and ways otroverts contribute to the world.

Ordinary Magic: The Science of How We Can Achieve Big Change with Small Acts

By Gregory Walton

Discover simple psychological shifts that build trust, belonging, and confidence—from the co-director of the Dweck-Walton Lab at Stanford University.

