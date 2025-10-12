Book of the Day from The Next Big Idea Club

We know we are supposed to be playing with new AI tools, and exploring how AI can reinvent our respective fields.

But how else should our practical life decisions be different if we believe — as most technologists seem to — that the AI era is just beginning?

I have been exploring our AI future in more than dozen conversations for the NBI podcast, none more interesting than this latest conversation with AI OG Dave Blundin.

Here are a few personal changes I am making to my own life with AI in mind:

- I am more systematically recording voice memos, phone calls and book highlights to build a useful personal database

- I am investing differently

- I am working harder on my personal health, because I think the longterm payoff is likely to be greater

- I am accelerating creative projects

- And I have identified AI safety as my #1 personal cause

How about you?

