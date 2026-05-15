Most of us treat uncertainty like a problem to solve — something to push through, plan around, or eliminate as fast as possible. But what if that instinct is working against us? This week, three new books make a quiet but radical case for sitting with the unknown. Simone Stolzoff argues that a tolerance for ambiguity is one of the most underrated skills in modern life. Benoit Denizet-Lewis explores why real self-transformation is messier — and more costly — than self-help culture wants you to believe. And Margaret Cullen makes the case for equanimity: not emotional flatness, but the ability to feel everything without being capsized by it. What connects them is a counterintuitive premise — that the path forward often runs straight through discomfort, not around it.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

What if uncertainty isn’t such a bad thing?

You can run from uncertainty, but you can’t hide. The thing to do, says Simone Stolzoff, is to develop comfort with ambiguity and build tolerance for the unknown. His new book is How to Not Know: The Value of Uncertainty in a World that Demands Answers. Check out our conversation with Simone on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

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Book Bite of the Week

What does real transformation look like?

Benoit Denizet-Lewis shares five key insights from his new book, You’ve Changed: The Promise and Price of Self-Transformation. Benoit is a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine, an associate professor at Emerson College, and a New York Times bestselling author. Check out his five key insights on on the Next Big Idea app.

This week’s Book of the Day sponsor is Inside the Box by David Epstein, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Range. We live in a world that prizes freedom and infinite choice, but Epstein argues that the opposite — well-chosen constraints — is what actually unlocks creativity, innovation, and personal satisfaction. With endorsements from Malcolm Gladwell, Adam Grant, and Angela Duckworth, this is a paradigm-shifting read for anyone feeling overwhelmed by too many options.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

Are you equanimous?

There’s a word most of us don’t use nearly enough—equanimity—and Margaret Cullen says it’s the key to feeling fully alive without getting wrecked by every emotional wave that rolls through.

Pick up a copy of her book on Amazon or listen to her big ideas on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

This edition of Book of the Day is sponsored by Quince. Refresh your spring wardrobe and get free shipping and 365-day returns at quince/com/nbi

🎉 Happy Publication Week! 🎉

The following Next Big Idea Club Must-Read authors got to celebrate the publication of their books this week--congratulations to them all! 📖 Join us in reading and discussing these exciting new releases:

Melissa M. Reeve, Hyperadaptive: Rewiring the Enterprise to Become AI-Native⁠⁠

Isaac Fitzgerald, American Rambler: Walking the Trail of Johnny Appleseed⁠⁠

Trisha Muro, It’s (Just) Rocket Science: Exploring Physics Through Spaceflight Missions⁠⁠

Ric Bucher, Coachable: How the Greatest Performers Reach Their Highest Potential⁠⁠

Joanna Stern, I Am Not a Robot: My Year Using AI to Do (Almost) Everything⁠⁠

Josh Tyrangiel, AI for Good: How Real People Are Using Artificial Intelligence to Fix Things That Matter⁠⁠

Alvin Roth, Moral Economics: From Prostitution to Organ Sales, What Controversial Transactions Reveal About How Markets Work⁠⁠

Simone Stolzoff, How to Not Know: The Value of Uncertainty in a World that Demands Answers⁠⁠

David McKean & M. Todd Bennett, The Flag Was Still There: A History of the American Experiment in Five Anniversaries⁠⁠​