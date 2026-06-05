This week, we're exploring what might be the most underrated lever for a better life: other people. Nicholas Epley's new research shows that talking to strangers isn't just tolerable — it's transformative. And the same thread runs through our other conversations this week, whether you're navigating anxiety, sibling dynamics, or the organizations we build together. The common denominator? We consistently underestimate how much our relationships — even the fleeting ones — shape us.

Father’s Day is coming up! Give dad one of our best-of three-book bundles.

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This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

Want to be happier? Try talking to strangers.

Nicholas Epley is a mind reader. But he doesn’t have ESP or practice hypnosis. He’s not telepathic or clairvoyant. Sure, you could ask him to read your fortune, but you’d be better off with a Magic 8 Ball.

When we say Nick is a mind reader, what we mean is he studies mind reading at the University of Chicago — studies, as he puts it, “how we make inferences about each other’s thoughts and beliefs and attitudes, and mostly how we screw that up.”

On this episode, he makes small talk — and big talk — with Rufus about his new book, A Little More Social, which draws on the dozens of studies he’s run with thousands of participants to show that talking to strangers, cringe as it may feel, can enliven your days, lengthen your life, and maybe even heal our politics. Check out our conversation on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Book Bite of the Week

Are you addicted to anxiety?

Freedom from anxiety comes less from fighting it and more from understanding, accepting, and skillfully responding to it. Owen O’Kane is a psychotherapist and former NHS Clinical Lead with over 30 years of experience in both physical and mental health. Below, he shares five key insights from his new book, Addicted to Anxiety: How to Break the Habit. Check out his key insights on the Next Big Idea app.

This week’s Book of the Day sponsor is Hyperadaptive by Melissa M. Reeve. This isn’t another book about AI technology — it’s about the organizational evolution AI demands. Most AI initiatives fail because companies try to bolt AI onto systems built for predictability, not speed. Drawing on four decades of organizational research and case studies from Moderna, Nike, and Toyota, Reeve delivers the missing blueprint: a five-stage path from isolated AI experiments to becoming a Hyperadaptive Organization. Praised by Gene Kim, author of The Phoenix Project.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

How is your relationship with your siblings?

Sibling relationships are often our longest—and sometimes most complicated—connections. In this episode, we explore what siblings can teach us about identity, belonging, and who we become, drawing on new insights from Catherine Carr’s recent book Who’s the Favorite?: The Loving, Messy Realities of Sibling Relationships. Pick up a copy of her book on Amazon or listen to her big ideas on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

This edition of Book of the Day is sponsored by Fora , a travel agency platform designed for entrepreneurs who want to build and scale their own travel business. Become a Fora Advisor today at foratravel.com/idea

🎉 Happy Publication Week! 🎉

The following Next Big Idea Club Must-Read authors get to celebrate the publication of their books today--congratulations to them all! 📖 Join us in reading and discussing these exciting new releases:

Melissa Swift, Effective: How to Do Great Work in a Fast-Changing World

David Bockino, Over/Under: An Unexpected History of Sports Betting

Michael Pollack, Sidewalk Nation: The Life and Law of America’s Most Overlooked Resource

Liam McClintock, Fit Mind: 4 Steps to Lasting Bliss--Neuroscience and Meditation for Daily Life

Allycin Powell-Hicks, The Problem with Pretty: Beauty, Bias and the Surprising Science of Good Looks

Ben Mezrich, Checkmate: Genius, Lies, Ambition, and the Biggest Scandal in Chess

Joe Navarro, Mastering Connections: Build Stronger Relationships with the Science of Body Language

Sara Hirsh Bordo, Autoimmunity and the Good Girls: How Permission to Put Ourselves First Has the Power to Keep Us Well

Julie Elion, Mastering Your Mental Game: Secrets from My Twenty-Five Years on the PGA Tour―A Practical Guide to Improving Your Performance in Sports, Work, and Life

Eva zu Beck, The Wilder Way: A Memoir of Adventure, Freedom, and an Uncharted Life

Ijeoma Uchegbu, Chain Reaction: How Chemistry Shapes Us and Our World

Ron Friedman, Superteams: The Science and Secrets of High-Performing Teams