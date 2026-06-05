The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Calvin Jones's avatar
Calvin Jones
4hEdited

I’m asking, not as a correction, but sincerely… Are there any studies on the damage that is done by the type of conversations that we are having, the frequency and who were having them with? Even the content of those conversations. I think might be an important thing to look at. I see a lot of mouths moving out there, I even understand the individual words but very often there’s a stunning degree of incoherence.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Next Big Idea Club · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture