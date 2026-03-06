Photo by Fedor on Unsplash

Inside the most creative friendship in history.

On the surface, Ian Leslie's book John & Paul: A Love Story in Songs⁠ is a dual biography of the greatest songwriting duo the world has ever seen. So not exactly standard Next Big Idea territory. But what’s remarkable about Ian's book, is that through the narrative of this tender, tempestuous, radically inventive partnership — romance, really — genuinely big ideas emerge about creativity, vulnerability, and how to get by with a little help from your friend

Do you have past mistakes you don’t talk about?

Take it from two authors who’ve made big mistakes of their own: he only thing worse than making a mistake is keeping it bottled up inside. Learning from the mistakes of others could help you embark on the healing journey of sharing and working through a mistake of your own, with someone you trust. Joshua Steiner served as Chief of Staff at the US Department of the Treasury before co-founding two investment firms and serving as an executive at Bloomberg LP. Michael Lynton is the former CEO of Sony Entertainment and now serves on the boards of the RAND Corporation and The Smithsonian. Check out their summary on the Next Big Idea app, or pick up a copy of the book on Amazon.

Is there such a thing as healthy codependence?

Healthy relationships are built on flexibility, not fixed labels or rigid patterns. By setting better boundaries, challenging your default behaviors, and expanding your support network, you can reshape how you show up and create more balanced, fulfilling connections. Nedra Glover Tawwab is a licensed therapist and author of the instant New York Times bestseller Set Boundaries, Find Peace. She has practiced relationship therapy for almost 20 years and has over 2.5 million followers across her social media platforms. Hear her summary of her new book The Balancing Act: Creating Healthy Dependency and Connection Without Losing Yourself on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Simon Kuper, World Cup Fever: A Soccer Journey in Nine Tournaments

Daniel Smith, Hard Feelings: Finding the Wisdom in Our Darkest Emotions

Odd Arne Westad, The Coming Storm: Power, Conflict, and Warnings from History

Majid Fotuhi, The Invincible Brain: The Clinically Proven Plan to Age-Proof Your Brain and Stay Sharp for Life

Kevin Ashton, The Story of Stories: The Million-Year History of a Uniquely Human Art

Michaeleen Doucleff, Dopamine Kids: A Science-Based Plan to Rewire Your Child's Brain and Take Back Your Family in the Age of Screens and Ultraprocessed Foods

Amy Wallin Smilovic, Almost Reckless: A Creative and Pragmatic Approach to Taking Risks