These are the 18 titles that rose to the top in 2025—books that sparked conversation, challenged assumptions, and stayed with our readers long after the final page.

The Shape of Things Unseen: A New Science of Imagination

By Adam Zeman

From how infants perceive the world to how we can anticipate the thoughts of other people, from the benefits of play to mental disorders, The Shape of Things Unseen dazzles and delights in its insights into the workings of the human mind. View on Amazon

Primal Intelligence: You Are Smarter Than You Know

By Angus Fletcher

Examining the minds of visionary thinkers and U.S. Army Special Operators has solved many puzzles about how our brains work. From compiling these case studies, it is clear that there is a path for training your mind to act smart with limited information and outperform computer AI in terms of volatility and uncertainty. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Angus Fletcher, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

Strong Ground: The Lessons of Daring Leadership, the Tenacity of Paradox, and the Wisdom of the Human Spirit

By Brené Brown

Brown returns with an urgent call to reimagine the essentials of courageous leadership. In a time when uncertainty runs deep and bluster, hubris, and even cruelty are increasingly framed as acceptable leadership, Brown delivers practical, actionable insights that illuminate the mindsets and skill sets essential to reclaiming focus and driving growth through connection, discipline, and accountability. View on Amazon

Having It All: What Data Tells Us About Women’s Lives and Getting the Most Out of Yours

By Corinne Low

You’re not imagining it: Women aren’t getting a good deal at home or at work. Low has the evidence to prove it, and her book gives you the power to change it. View on Amazon

