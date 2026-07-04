I’m excited to introduce a new batch of standout nonfiction, the most compelling and thought-provoking titles scheduled for release in July 2026.

As always, we invite longlisted authors to create a “Book Bite”—a fifteen-minute audio recording where they share five big ideas from their book. Picture striking up a conversation with someone at a neighborhood block party…only they happen to be a brilliant nonfiction author.

So, without further ado, here are the July 2026 must-reads…

Psychology & Health

Head in the Clouds: How the Weather Affects Our Minds and Mental Health by Trevor Harley. View on Amazon

The 12 Levers: The Complete Psychological Toolkit For Improving Your Life by Spencer Greenberg & Jeremy Stevenson. View on Amazon

The Small Stuff: How to Lead a More Gratifying Life by Ian Bogost. View on Amazon

Think Less, Sleep More: From Panic & Perfectionism to Stress-Free Sleep by Stephanie Romiszewski. View on Amazon

Why We Fight: A Transformative Road Map to Healing Conflict in Any Relationship by Kim Polinder. View on Amazon Get the best new nonfiction sent right to your door. Join now!

Career & Motivation

You Can Just Do Things: How High-Agency People Get What They Want Out of Life by Cate Hall. View on Amazon

Easy Discipline: An Unconventional Way to Achieve Ambitious Things by Jia Jiang. View on Amazon

The Price of Becoming: The Compounding Practices of High Performance by Ryan Hawk. View on Amazon

Tryhard: A Cautionary Tale of Clocking In and Spinning Out by Laura Mayer. View on Amazon

Memoir & Culture

The Savage Landscape: How We Made the Wilderness by Cal Flyn. View on Amazon

The Frenchmen: Or, My Life in Theory by Emily Eakin. View on Amazon

The Cure at Walden Pond: A Guide to Recovering Our Humanity by Thomas Moore. View on Amazon

Unsayable: A Life in Writing by Michael Cunningham. View on Amazon

Read on for the rest of the list…