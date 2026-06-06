I’m excited to introduce a new batch of standout nonfiction, the most compelling and thought-provoking titles scheduled for release in June 2026.

As always, we invite longlisted authors to create a “Book Bite”—a fifteen-minute audio recording where they share five big ideas from their book. Picture striking up a conversation with someone at a neighborhood block party…only they happen to be a brilliant nonfiction author.

So, without further ado, here are the June 2026 must-reads…

Download the Next Big Idea App to enjoy “Book Bite” summaries of hundreds of groundbreaking books like these:

Career & Leadership

The Art of Pacing: A Guide to Balancing Short-Term Demands with Long-Term Thriving by Elizabeth Svoboda. View on Amazon

Life at the Speed of Play: Launch Products People Love! by Mark Pincus. View on Amazon

Effective: How to Do Great Work in a Fast-Changing World by Melissa Swift. View on Amazon

Superteams: The Science and Secrets of High-Performing Teams by Ron Friedman. View on Amazon Share

Health

Fit Mind: 4 Steps to Lasting Bliss–Neuroscience and Meditation for Daily Life by Liam McClintock. View on Amazon

In Defense of Sunlight: The Surprising Science of Sun Exposure by Rowan Jacobsen. View on Amazon

Primetime: A New Vision for Midlife by Margie Lachman. View on Amazon

Autoimmunity & The Good Girls: How Permission to Put Ourselves First Has the Power to Keep Us Well by Sara Hirsh Bordo. View on Amazon

Relationships

Mastering Connections: Build Stronger Relationships with the Science of Body Language by Joe Navarro. View on Amazon

Dad Brain: The New Science of Fatherhood and How It Shapes Men’s Lives by Darby Saxbe. View on Amazon

The One and the Ninety-Nine: Forging Identity in the Age of Social Contagion by Luke Burgis. View on Amazon

Love Hard On Purpose: Toss the Blueprints. Build Something Honest. by John Kim. View on Amazon

Read on for our picks in Personal Development, Sport, Culture, Technology and more…