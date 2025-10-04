The Next Big Idea Club’s October 2025 Must-Read Books
The Art of Spending Money: Simple Choices for a Richer Life
Publication Date: October 7, 2025
Lessons on spending money that demonstrate why the most valuable return on investment is peace of mind, why expectations matter more than income, and why doing well with money has less to do with spreadsheets and more to do with self-awareness. View on Amazon
1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History–and How It Shattered a Nation
Publication Date: October 14, 2025
1929 unravels the greed, blind optimism, and human folly that led to an era-defining collapse—one with ripple effects that still shape our society today. View on Amazon
Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What to Do About It
By Cory Doctorow
Publication Date: October 7, 2025
We’re living through the Enshittocene, the Great Enshittening, a time in which the services that matter to us, that we rely on, are turning into giant piles of shit. Enshittification identifies the problem and proposes a path to disenshittification. View on Amazon
The Seven Rules of Trust: A Blueprint for Building Things That Last
By Jimmy Wales
Publication Date: October 28, 2025
A sweeping reflection on the global crisis of credibility and knowledge, revealing “the rules of trust” that transformed Wikipedia from a scrappy experiment into a global utility used by billions of people—and how those rules can help others build things that last. View on Amazon
