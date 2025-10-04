I’m excited to introduce a new batch of standout nonfiction—the most compelling and thought-provoking titles scheduled for release in October 2025.

By

Publication Date: October 7, 2025

Lessons on spending money that demonstrate why the most valuable return on investment is peace of mind, why expectations matter more than income, and why doing well with money has less to do with spreadsheets and more to do with self-awareness. View on Amazon

By

Publication Date: October 14, 2025

1929 unravels the greed, blind optimism, and human folly that led to an era-defining collapse—one with ripple effects that still shape our society today. View on Amazon

By Cory Doctorow

Publication Date: October 7, 2025

We’re living through the Enshittocene, the Great Enshittening, a time in which the services that matter to us, that we rely on, are turning into giant piles of shit. Enshittification identifies the problem and proposes a path to disenshittification. View on Amazon

By Jimmy Wales

Publication Date: October 28, 2025

A sweeping reflection on the global crisis of credibility and knowledge, revealing “the rules of trust” that transformed Wikipedia from a scrappy experiment into a global utility used by billions of people—and how those rules can help others build things that last. View on Amazon

Read on for the rest of the list, including Ryan Holiday’s much-anticpated latest: