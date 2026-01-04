Every year brings no shortage of bold nonfiction, but only a few books really stick with us. These are the 2025 titles the Next Big Idea Club staff couldn’t stop thinking about.

By Henry Lien

An introduction to Eastern storytelling that opens readers’ minds to radically different ways of telling a satisfying story. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Henry Lien, or view on Amazon.

By Nicholas Thompson

Running has the capacity to show us what we’re made of and help us grow beyond our limits—both as we race ahead on the track and in life. Struggle, aging, and even trauma can become engines of transformation if we learn how best to keep moving forward. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Nicholas Thompson, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

By Walter Isaacson

The Declaration of Independence was shaped through collaboration, revision, and moral striving by the Founding Fathers, whose work shows that progress—whether in innovation, personal growth, or society—requires iterative improvement, purpose-driven effort, and unity to advance justice and equality. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Walter Isaacson, in the Next Big Idea App or view on Amazon.

