The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

The Next Big Idea Club Book of the Day Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina Rahman's avatar
Tina Rahman
3d

There is a science behind it — expanding knowledge in this area is something that I believe should be in schools.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Next Big Idea Club · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture