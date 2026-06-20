Whether your dad is navigating the joys of parenthood, seeking fresh adventures, or simply loves learning something new, these six nonfiction books offer insight, wisdom, and plenty of memorable stories. From the science of fatherhood to the pursuit of mastery and the call of the wild, each one is a gift for curious dads everywhere.

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Dad Brain: The New Science of Fatherhood and How It Shapes Men’s Lives

By Darby Saxbe

A groundbreaking exploration of the science and significance of fatherhood that shows great dads are made, not born. Stay tuned for our Book Bite summary, read by author Darby Saxbe, or view on Amazon.

The Running Ground: A Father, a Son, and the Simplest of Sports

By Nicholas Thompson

Running has the capacity to show us what we’re made of and help us grow beyond our limits—both as we race ahead on the track and in life. Struggle, aging, and even trauma can become engines of transformation if we learn how best to keep moving forward. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Nicholas Thompson, or view on Amazon.

Gnar Country: Growing Old, Staying Rad

By Steven Kotler

Cutting-edge discoveries in embodied cognition, flow science, and network neuroscience have revolutionized how we think about peak performance aging. On paper, these discoveries should allow older athletes to progress in supposedly “impossible” activities. To see if theory worked in practice, Kotler conducted his own ass-on-the-line experiment in applied neuroscience and later-in-life skill acquisition. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Steven Kotler, or view on Amazon.

Father Nature: The Science of Paternal Potential

By James Rilling

A neuroscientist, who is a father himself, explains the evolution of human fatherhood: from the divergence of our species from the great apes to our modern world of changing paternal expectations. Father Nature is the story of what men can expect when they’re expecting. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author James Rilling, or view on Amazon.

Read on for the rest of the list…