Ignition has long been a metaphor for what happens in the brain when a powerful new idea takes hold. This week, we’re leaning into that concept by spotlighting books that lit us up—books that sparked curiosity, fired up passion, and left us energized. Let’s kindle some fresh thinking together by reading or listening to our top ideas of the week:

This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

Michael Lewis is drawn to pleasure, like a moth to a flame.

This is one of our favorite conversations from the last year.

did with

to coincide with the paperback release of

, Michael’s book about

and the collapse of FTX. But what we love about this episode is that it's not only about the rise and fall of one crypto-bro. It's also about Michael's approach to writing — and living. He opens up about losing his daughter, shares what draws him to a story, and explains how taking pleasure in the world produces his best work.

or

.

Book Bite of the Week

Get fired up.

How would you like to start a fire? Not the literal kind, but the kind that burns inside you when you stop asking for permission and start living on purpose?

She wasn't a polished public speaker or a seasoned activist—in fact, she was battling ADHD and a serious case of imposter syndrome.

Shannon lit a spark that turned into a nationwide movement.

Shannon shares what she calls the "fire formula"—a simple mindset shift that can help anyone find their voice and pursue what truly matters.

.

This Week on Author Insider

We just hosted an incredible conversation with Sharon McMahon . A former high school civics teacher, Sharon built an audience of 1.3 million Instagram followers and 360,000 Substack subscribers, launched a hit podcast, and wrote a #1 New York Times bestseller — all in five years. How'd she manage that? Find out—and get other insights to help launch or build your own writing career by joining our growing community at Author Insider.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

Speaking well is a superpower. Here’s how to get it.

Bestselling author and speaker Angela Duckworth calls it “the best book on public speaking I've ever read by the best public speaking coach in the world!!!” (exclamation marks hers!) She’s talking about Emmy-winning correspondent-turned-corporate trainer Bill McGowan. Bill has teamed up with communication coach Juliana Silva to deliver a smart, practical guide to becoming unforgettable: Speak, Memorably: The Art of Captivating an Audience. Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Happy Pub Week!

Ok, gang, get fired up for some new reads like Invisible Rivals by Jonathan R. Goodman, The Gift of Not Belonging by Rami Kaminski, and help us pass the torch of great ideas.

,

by

,

by The Atlantic’s

, and the aforementioned

by

. Pick them upwherever you buy your books, and help us pass the torch of great ideas.