This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

Are you wasting your talent?

What if everything we've been told about having a successful career is wrong? In his new book Moral Ambition, Rutger Bregman argues that most of us are wasting our working lives and argues we should stop trying to get rich and start trying to solve the world's problems instead. Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Any Graduates in Your Life?

Right about now, millions of high school and college graduates are launching into the next stage of their lives. But that doesn’t mean they have to stop learning. Help them on their journey by giving them a subscription to the Next Big Idea Club and they’ll get a curated selection of the best new nonfiction as selected by Malcolm Gladwell, Adam Grant , Susan Cain , and Daniel Pink . Use the code GRADUATION at checkout for 20% off.

Join Next Big Idea Club

Book Bite of the Week

How do you really prove anything, anyway?

This week in the Next Big Idea app,

—professor of epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and an award-winning science writer, shares five big ideas from his new book

.

Check out Adam’s key insights

.

This Week on Author Insider

Are you a working—or aspiring—writer? Collaborate with literary leaders, discover proven tactics to grow your writing career as a business, and unlock private, off‑the‑record gatherings. Connect, learn, and grow together through an exclusive community of authors and industry experts. Join our growing community at Author Insider. Coming up next week: an exclusive chat with literary super-agent Christy Fletcher.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

To be a good leader, be less decisive.

Just when you thought you’d heard all the leadership advice there was, here comes T. Rowe Price Chief Investment Officer Sébastien Page with a counterintuitive take. Should leaders be more decisive? Not always. Should you chase measurable goals? Be careful—they might just blind you. From rethinking stress to choosing better role models, this is a radically honest guide to leading with clarity, resilience, and ethical strength. Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Happy Pub Week!

Jog on down to your favorite bookstore to get a copy of these reads fresh off the presses: Is a River Alive by Robert Macfarlane, The Simple Path to Wealth by JL Collins, Shamanism: The Timeless Religion by Manvir Singh, Clamor: How Noise Took Over the World - and How We Can Take It Back by

, and

by

.