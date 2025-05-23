This Week: Why Are You Wasting Your Talents?
A rallying cry for moral ambition, a gift for graduates, and other inspiring ideas we came across this week.
Join us in spreading ideas that help people live brighter. Subscribe to Book of the Day to support our mission and get daily insights that matter. Upgrade to paid to get exclusive posts, access to author conversations, and more.
This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast
Are you wasting your talent?
What if everything we've been told about having a successful career is wrong? In his new book Moral Ambition, Rutger Bregman argues that most of us are wasting our working lives and argues we should stop trying to get rich and start trying to solve the world's problems instead. Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Any Graduates in Your Life?
Right about now, millions of high school and college graduates are launching into the next stage of their lives. But that doesn’t mean they have to stop learning. Help them on their journey by giving them a subscription to the Next Big Idea Club and they’ll get a curated selection of the best new nonfiction as selected by Malcolm Gladwell,, , and . Use the code GRADUATION at checkout for 20% off.
Book Bite of the Week
How do you really prove anything, anyway?
This week in the Next Big Idea app,—professor of epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and an award-winning science writer, shares five big ideas from his new book Proof: The Art and Science of Certainty. Check out Adam’s key insights here.
This Week on Author Insider
Are you a working—or aspiring—writer? Collaborate with literary leaders, discover proven tactics to grow your writing career as a business, and unlock private, off‑the‑record gatherings. Connect, learn, and grow together through an exclusive community of authors and industry experts. Join our growing community at Author Insider. Coming up next week: an exclusive chat with literary super-agent Christy Fletcher.
This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast
To be a good leader, be less decisive.
Just when you thought you’d heard all the leadership advice there was, here comes T. Rowe Price Chief Investment Officer Sébastien Page with a counterintuitive take. Should leaders be more decisive? Not always. Should you chase measurable goals? Be careful—they might just blind you. From rethinking stress to choosing better role models, this is a radically honest guide to leading with clarity, resilience, and ethical strength. Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Happy Pub Week!
Jog on down to your favorite bookstore to get a copy of these reads fresh off the presses: Is a River Alive by Robert Macfarlane, The Simple Path to Wealth by JL Collins, Shamanism: The Timeless Religion by Manvir Singh, Clamor: How Noise Took Over the World - and How We Can Take It Back by, and Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman's OpenAI by Karen Hao.