In an age of infinite options, sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself is to take some away. This week, we came across ideas about how we can paradoxically spur our creativity by limiting our choices. We also learned how a little time-tracking can help us sleep better and why our bathroom habits are making us miserable. Quite a week!

This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

Is freedom overrated?

In his new book, Inside the Box, journalist David Epstein argues that constraints, limits and obstacles are what stimulate creativity, innovation, collaboration and personal contentment. Check out our conversation with David on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

📦 Get David’s new book delivered straight to your door by joining the Next Big Idea Club! Learn more at nextbigideaclub.com (use code PODCAST for 20% off).

Save 20% on membership

Book Bite of the Week

Why do you never seem to have enough time?

What if you’re not actually “too busy,” but just missing the secret to making your time work for you? By tracking your hours, embracing small steps, and saying yes to what excites you, you can turn everyday life into something far more intentional and a lot more fun.

Laura Vanderkam shares key inisghts from her new book Big Time: A Simple Path to Time Abundance on the Next Big Idea app.

This week’s Book of the Day sponsor is The Future of Work Is Grey by Dan Pontefract. The workforce is aging. Birth rates are falling. Retirement is being redefined. Pontefract shows leaders how to turn this demographic shift into their greatest source of innovation, resilience, and growth.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

Are your bathroom habits ruining your life?

Your gut isn’t a passive tube. It’s an intelligent organ with hundreds of millions of neurons, its own nervous system, and a direct line to your brain. And most of us have been ignoring (and misusing) it our whole lives.

These ideas come from You’ve Been Pooping All Wrong by Trisha Pasricha. Trisha is a gastroenterologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she directs the Institute for Gut-Brain Research, and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. She also writes the “Ask a Doctor” column for The Washington Post. Pick up a copy of her book on Amazon or listen to her big ideas on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

This edition of Book of the Day is sponsored by Quince. Refresh your spring wardrobe and get free shipping and 365-day returns at quince/com/nbi

🎉 Happy Publication Week! 🎉

The following Next Big Idea Club Must-Read authors are celebrating the publication of their books this week--congratulations to them all! 📖 Join us in reading and discussing these exciting new releases:



Sara Nović, Mother Tongue: A Memoir

Laura Vanderkam, Big Time: A Simple Path to Time Abundance

Jen Hamilton, Birth Vibes: Stories and Strategies for an Empowered Birth

Dan Pontefract, The Future of Work Is Grey: The Untapped Value of Age in the Workforce

Owen O’Kane, Addicted to Anxiety: How to Break the Habit

Mac Barnett, Make Believe: On Telling Stories to Children

Ian Shapiro, After the Fall: From the End of History to the Crisis of Democracy, How Politicians Broke Our World

Dominic Frisby, The Secret History of Gold Myth, Money, Politics, and Power

Paul Conti, What’s Going Right: A Powerful New Method for Optimizing Your Mental Health

Attia Qureshi & John Richardson, Never Settle: Persuasion and Negotiation Skills to Get What You Want

David Epstein, Inside the Box: How Constraints Make Us Better

Courtney Conley & Milica McDowell, Walk: Rediscover the Most Natural Way to Boost Your Health and Longevity—One Step at a Time

Michael Clinton, Longevity Nation: The People, Ideas, and Trends Changing the Second Half of Our Lives

Patrick Wyman, Lost Worlds: How Humans Tried, Failed, Succeeded, and Built Our World – A History of Civilization Through Trial and Error, Ice Age to Bronze Age

Freya India, GIRLS®: Generation Z and the Commodification of Everything

Manoush Zomorodi, Body Electric: The Hidden Health Costs of the Digital Age and New Science to Reclaim Your Well-Being

J. W. Mason & Arjun Jayadev, Against Money