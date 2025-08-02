I’m pleased to share what I consider the most promising, must-read nonfiction titles scheduled for release in August 2025.

These titles will be included in our longlist of potential titles for Season 27 of the Next Big Idea Club.

And now, the August 2025 titles are…

By Arthur C. Brooks

Publication Date: August 12, 2025

A Harvard professor offers science-based insights on work and life in this curated collection from his “How to Build a Life” column in The Atlantic. View on Amazon

By

Publication Date: August 5, 2025

Leadership expert Meghan French Dunbar shows how to boost performance and at the same time make the workplace better for women, and, ultimately, business at large. View on Amazon.

