Rich Feller
18h

Wonderful piece, sound wisdom, let’s make it a movement. We are modeling next week as it complements our efforts to “Finish Well Beyond 50”. Thanks for all you do. Listened to the bite last week and have book in hand.

Liz Guthridge
17h

Hi, agree with you and Dan that in principle, flourishing should be a group activity. In practice, it can be challenging especially when individuals have different opinions about facts, including scientific facts. As an example, I now live in the Deep South (South Carolina) where a rule of thumb is that if it's a debate between God and science, God always wins. As someone who prefers science, that's hard for me. I try to be open-minded, but as someone who was permanently scarred as a child when I had the measles and chicken pox at the same time -- before the vaccine was easily available -- I'm a big supporter of science (and vaccines) and am horrified by the measles outbreak SC is now experiencing.

And as Dan knows, I even had a hard time with his book as the individual he interviewed about attention is not relying the most up-to-date neuroscience regarding brain networks. So Dan and I have agreed to disagree, which doesn't help with flourishing.

And while your dinner party sounded like a lot of fun, one of your guests writes very loosely about science and after reading one of her books, I vowed never again to read another. And before I joined the Next Big Idea Club as a charter member, I checked in with Adam Grant to make sure the non-fiction books NBIC selected would not be featuring her and instead would select books that were rigorously based in fact, including science.

Luckily for me, I've found groups of people who do honor science, including a global association of neuroplasticians at the npn.Hub. We all flourish together!

