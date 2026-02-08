What a Flourishing Group Feels Like
Three insights from Daniel Coyle on why joy is a team achievement.
This week, one of our favorite books of the season was published— Flourish: The Art of Building Meaning, Joy and Fulfillment, by Daniel Coyle. We threw a dinner party at our apartment on Sunday to celebrate Flourish, as well as the wonderful new book Mattering by Jennifer Breheny Wallace, published last month. It was attended by a phenomenal crew — Next Big Idea podcast super-guest Gretchen Rubin, Next Big Idea Club curator Susan Cain, Penguin Random House EVP and editor, Andy Ward, NBIC co-founders Michael Kovnat and Panio Gianopoulos, his wife Molly Ringwald, NBIC member April Renae, and Dan’s daughter, Katie Coyle, and of course my wife Alisa Volkman.
This is how Dan describes flourishing groups in his new book —
They possessed a vibrancy, a switched-on responsiveness that showed up in their bodies. Their posture, in general, was relaxed; their heads were up and their interactions were fluid. Aliveness was the word I kept writing in my notebook: a feeling of being carried along in a river of energy that was headed somewhere good.
The evening, which included stories about when, in our own lives, we have felt that we mattered, and the times in our lives when have flourished, was for me exactly what Dan described — a state of “vibrancy, of switched-on responsiveness,” both fluid and alive.
There are many revelatory insights in this book — and in the conversation Dan and I had on our podcast. I am going to share what I believe to be the three core insights:
First, all flourishing is group flourishing. As Dan puts it, “there aren’t any flourishing hermits.” Though the self-help movement deserves to be taken seriously, in my opinion, as a powerfully positive American innovation — Ben Franklin was arguably our first self-help guru, as Walter Isaacson and I discussed recently — it suffers from what I like to call a “pronoun problem.” Self improvement should not be a solitary journey — optimize your habits, hack your morning routine, find your why. These are, more often than not, lonely and frustrating endeavors. WE should improve ourselves in communities. It’s more effective, and a heck of a lot more fun.
Second, “The type of attention we bring to the world changes the world we find.” This is a quote from the British psychiatrist Iain McGilchrist who explains that our brains evolved to shift between two types of attention — narrow controlling attention, and broad connective attention. We need both, but we only open our eyes to the people around us, and the opportunities to connect and collaborate — opportunities to flourish! — when we open ourselves up to connective attention. Our modern frenetic world has hijacked our attentional system, causing us to spend way more time than we should in a narrow, controlling attention mode. This limits our opportunities to connect, collaborate, and experience transcendent joy. How do we fix this? How do we develop what Dan calls “attentional health“? We engage what Dan calls “awakening cues” to shift out of our controlling attention myopia, and broaden our gaze to enjoy the rewards of connective attention.
Third, you will know you are flourishing when you feel “bursts of aliveness that make life richer and deeper, illuminating parts of [yourself] that you’ve forgotten existed.” You will know it when you experience “presence — the sense of living, breathing connection to something greater than yourself.” This tends to happen in the company of other people when there is looseness, slack in the system, comfort with a little bit of chaos. Flourishing groups “possess a vibrancy, a sense of responsiveness that shows up in their bodies. Their posture, in general, is relaxed; their heads are up and their interactions are fluid.” They are alive.
This reminds me of the great Oscar Wilde quote, “To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people just exist, that is all.”
If you would like to experience more aliveness, more flourishing, order a copy of Flourish, listen to my conversation with Daniel Coyle, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Wonderful piece, sound wisdom, let’s make it a movement. We are modeling next week as it complements our efforts to “Finish Well Beyond 50”. Thanks for all you do. Listened to the bite last week and have book in hand.
Hi, agree with you and Dan that in principle, flourishing should be a group activity. In practice, it can be challenging especially when individuals have different opinions about facts, including scientific facts. As an example, I now live in the Deep South (South Carolina) where a rule of thumb is that if it's a debate between God and science, God always wins. As someone who prefers science, that's hard for me. I try to be open-minded, but as someone who was permanently scarred as a child when I had the measles and chicken pox at the same time -- before the vaccine was easily available -- I'm a big supporter of science (and vaccines) and am horrified by the measles outbreak SC is now experiencing.
And as Dan knows, I even had a hard time with his book as the individual he interviewed about attention is not relying the most up-to-date neuroscience regarding brain networks. So Dan and I have agreed to disagree, which doesn't help with flourishing.
And while your dinner party sounded like a lot of fun, one of your guests writes very loosely about science and after reading one of her books, I vowed never again to read another. And before I joined the Next Big Idea Club as a charter member, I checked in with Adam Grant to make sure the non-fiction books NBIC selected would not be featuring her and instead would select books that were rigorously based in fact, including science.
Luckily for me, I've found groups of people who do honor science, including a global association of neuroplasticians at the npn.Hub. We all flourish together!