How will the human species evolve? For futurist Ray Kurzweil the answer has everything to do with technology. Ray is a renowned inventor who has been a leading developer of artificial intelligence for decades and has made waves with bestselling books like The Singularity Is Near. Now he’s written a follow up called The Singularity Is Nearer: When We Merge with AI. It’s an exciting glimpse at what the future has in store for us and Ray joins us now to share 5 of his big ideas.

1× 0:00 -13:07

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

1. Information technology is advancing at an exponential rate.

While our intuition tells us the future is unfolding linearly, technology is actually advancing exponentially. This is why the pace of change often catches us by surprise. I discovered this 40 years ago when I began charting computing progress. No one knew this was happening at the time.