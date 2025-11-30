What to Read in December
As we head into a new month, here are some new books to keep you cozy
I’m excited to introduce a new batch of standout nonfiction—the most compelling and thought-provoking titles scheduled for release in December 2025.
Each of these books has earned a spot on our longlist for Season 28 of the Next Big Idea Club. In the coming months, we will narrow our sights on a smaller pool of finalists. At the end of each season, we will announce the winner and distribute a hardcover (or ebook) copy to our members. To get in on the fun, join now for yourself or give a one-of-a kind gift (and get up to 50% off) at NextBigIdeaClub.com.
So, without further ado, here are the December 2025 must-reads…
Evergreen: The Trees That Shaped America
By Trent Preszler
Publication Date: December 2, 2025
A sweeping natural history of the most valuable trees on earth that have quietly transformed our economies, cultural traditions, and collective imagination for millennia. View on Amazon
The Great Heist: China’s Epic Campaign to Steal America’s Secrets
By David Shedd & Andrew Badger
Publication Date: December 2, 2025
An exposé of how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has carried out the largest-scale theft of intellectual property, technology, and data in history—reshaping the global balance of power and redrawing the geopolitical map for decades to come. View on Amazon
Read on for the rest of the list:
