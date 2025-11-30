I’m excited to introduce a new batch of standout nonfiction—the most compelling and thought-provoking titles scheduled for release in December 2025.

So, without further ado, here are the December 2025 must-reads…

Evergreen: The Trees That Shaped America

By Trent Preszler

Publication Date: December 2, 2025

A sweeping natural history of the most valuable trees on earth that have quietly transformed our economies, cultural traditions, and collective imagination for millennia.

The Great Heist: China’s Epic Campaign to Steal America’s Secrets

By David Shedd & Andrew Badger

Publication Date: December 2, 2025

An exposé of how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has carried out the largest-scale theft of intellectual property, technology, and data in history—reshaping the global balance of power and redrawing the geopolitical map for decades to come.

Read on for the rest of the list: