This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

What if saving the planet could be fun?

Despite decades of urgency and alarm, progress on climate change has felt frustratingly slow. What if we’ve been going about it all wrong? Elizabeth Dunn and Jiaying “JZ” Zhao think there’s a missing ingredient in the conversation: joy.

In their new book, Leave the Lights On, Liz and JZ draw on psychology, behavioral science, and sustainability research to argue that the most effective climate solutions aren’t rooted in guilt, fear, or self-denial. They’re rooted in easy choices that also make your life better.

Today on the show: why doom-and-gloom messaging backfires, what bacon dipped in maple syrup has to do with saving the planet, how buying more underwear might just protect our species, and why the choices that help most are also the ones that make us happier.

Check out our conversation on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or watch it on YouTube.

Book Bite of the Week

How can your life be more gratifying?

We’ve become so focused on happiness and efficiency that we’ve forgotten how to enjoy the ordinary physical world. Gratification is everywhere—you just have to notice it. Ian Bogost is a professor of computer science and engineering, film and media studies, and art and design at Washington University in St. Louis. A contributing writer at The Atlantic and the author of eleven books, he explores how technology, media, and the ordinary objects of everyday life shape our experiences. Pick up a copy of his new book, The Small Stuff or check out his key insights on the Next Big Idea app.

Introducing the First Look Club — our early-reviewer program for the most curious readers. Members get free advance copies of standout new books before they hit shelves, read them first, and help decide which ones we champion next. There’s no cost and no catch. Sign up and we’ll email you the moment new books open up.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

What is your job for?

We’ve been taught to dream of jobs when what we’re really looking for is validation, purpose, and a lifestyle we actually enjoy. Getting ahead at work has a lot less to do with finding the perfect role and a lot more to do with knowing what you want, making your value visible, and remembering that your job is just what you do—not who you are.

Emily Durham, also known as Emily the Recruiter on social media, is a recruiter-turned-career coach with an audience of over three million people across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and her podcast. Pick up a copy of her new book Clock In: No-BS Advice for Getting Ahead in Your Career (Without Losing Your Mind) on Amazon or listen to her big ideas on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

This edition of Book of the Day is sponsored by Fora , a travel agency platform designed for entrepreneurs who want to build and scale their own travel business. Become a Fora Advisor today at foratravel.com/idea

🎉 Happy Publication Week! 🎉



The following Next Big Idea Club Must-Read authors get to celebrate the publication of their books today--congratulations to them all! 📖 Join us in reading and discussing these exciting new releases:



Thomas Moore, The Cure at Walden Pond: A Guide to Recovering Our Humanity

Karen Korellis Reuther, Man-Made: How We Designed a World That Leaves Women Out, and How We Can Make It Right

Laura Mayer, Tryhard: A Cautionary Tale of Clocking In and Spinning Out

Stephanie Romiszewski, Think Less, Sleep More: From Panic & Perfectionism to Stress-Free Sleep

Ian Bogost, The Small Stuff: How to Lead a More Gratifying Life