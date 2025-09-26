This Week on the Next Big Idea Podcast

How common knowledge and rationality make the world go ‘round

Harvard psychologist

shares five key insights from his brand new book,

. He reveals how “common knowledge” — the hidden force of knowing what others know — shapes everything from financial bubbles and political revolutions to why we say “Netflix and chill.” Then we revisit our 2021 conversation with Steve about rationality, where he explains why smart people believe dumb things, why we’re terrible at assessing risk, and how our species can be both brilliantly rational and spectacularly irrational at the same time. Listen now on

or

.

What good leaders can learn from bad bosses

The silver lining that comes from working for a bad boss? You can learn what not to do. In the new book The Devil Emails at Midnight: What Good Leaders Can Learn From Bad Bosses, Mita Malick shares the lessons she learned over an extensive career as a marketing and human resources executive. Now, Mita is a corporate adviser, a LinkedIn Top Voice and a contributor to Harvard Business Review, Fast Company, Adweek, and Entrepreneur.

Pick up a copy of the book on Amazon or check out Mita's summary here on the Next Big Idea app.

This week, Book of the Day is brought to you by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Harvard Professor of Psychology Steven Pinker. In his newest book When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows… , Steven invites us to understand the ways we try to get into each other's heads and the harmonies, hypocrisies, and outrages that result.

This Week on the Next Big Idea Daily Podcast

You may or may not know the name Naval Ravikant, but in Silicon Valley he's revered as both a sharp investor and a philosopher of modern life. Eric Jorgenson's 2020 bestseller The Almanack of Naval Ravikant distilled Naval's wisdom on how to build wealth and happiness without depending on luck, (and he's just released a new edition of the book with a forward by Tim Ferriss.

Happy Pub Week!

